education

FUSD asks students and staff to go fragrance free this school year

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is asking their students and staff to go fragrance-free this school year.

This means no strongly scented personal care items, cleaning supplies or even air fresheners.

"We have a lot of people who have allergies and not just students," said FUSD Director of Health Services Jane Banks. "There are employees as well that are a little more sensitive to scents, so we're trying to make an environment that's friendly for them."

This summer, Fresno Unified adopted the new resolution, after employees and students were having some side effects from the variety of scents on campus.

"Fragrances can cause headaches, migraines," added Banks. "They can also cause difficulty concentrating and it can also trigger asthma as well as allergies."

The district is doing something about it. The new initiative asks students and staff to refrain from using any scented items and is also focused on educating students through posters and discussions about how these kinds of scents can harm some students health.

"For our students, now it's a safer learning environment because now they can concentrate without having to worry about is this scent going to trigger my asthma or am I going to have allergies because of this?" said Banks.

Staff says it's still early in the semester, but students and staff with severe allergies are already noting the difference.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationhigh schoolschoolfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
SCCCD students impacted by bookstore outsourcing
Harris proposes $2 trillion investment for HBCUs
Students' paintings honor victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Compromise reached between Clovis Unified, parents of water polo players
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman behind ad targeting AOC faces backlash
Fresno Unified warns parents about vaping
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Merced County
Woman killed in Mariposa County after lawn mower tractor overturns
Elderly man shot in eye with paintball gun may lose vision
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Fresno man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Show More
Fake pills laced with deadly levels of fentanyl becoming common in Valley
California could require parents' OK for social media access
Big rent hikes are about to be illegal in California
START HERE: Felicity Huffman sentencing, PG&E $11 billion settlement
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
More TOP STORIES News