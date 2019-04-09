fresno unified school district

FUSD to install security cameras at all elementary schools

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Security cameras have become a way of life on school campuses across the country, and Fresno Unified is no different.

The district is in the process of installing or upgrading new equipment at all elementary school campuses.

"These are High Definition cameras," said Armand Chavez, with FUSD's Emergency Response. "We're able to zoom in and zoom out, the recording on it is high quality when you take a look at the replay on it."

The $10 million project will fit each campus with about two dozen cameras that will feed into one central monitoring station that will be watched 24/7.

Administrators hope the beefed up security will not only provide safer campuses for students and faculty but help cut down on any after-hours vandalism that may occur.

"I think the one thing we've probably missed over the years with the absence of cameras is some of the things that have happened on the campus with vandalism and graffiti," Chavez said.

Aynesworth Elementary is one of 65 campuses district-wide getting the new cameras.

The principal there says its an added layer of security that parents like and the kids are aware of it.

"It's been received really well, including the kids," said principal Cha Vang. "We've talked to them about it's a way to keep you safe its a way for us to monitor to make sure good things are happening here at school."

All Fresno Unified high schools and middles are already equipped with cameras
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnosafetyeducationvandalismstudent safetyfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fresno Unified board member threatened coach over son's match: Report
Exclusive look inside Amazon's Fresno fulfillment center
Parents voice their concerns about Fresno Unified trustee's actions
Fresno Unified to hold special meeting following incident involving board member
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News