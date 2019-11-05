education

Hundreds of Fresno students learn about career technical education options

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sounds of hammered nails and robots filled the Valdez Hall of the Fresno Convention Center as students learned about Career Technical Education.

Eighth-grader Nolan Swaim attended Monday's event.

He explained there were so many different programs.

"This is helpful because it just opens up the option there are and what there is to choose from," Swaim said.

Edison High School's Computer Science program caught his eye. It's a field he's interested in going into as an adult.

While he's still figuring out if it will be his path, Duncan Polytech student Alissa Maravilla says Ticket to the Future launched her right on track.

"I remember a girl, and she was like 'Hey come and look at this!' It was one of their medical programs. I was like 'Oh yea that's what I want to do.' She was showing me how to give CPR to a child. I was like 'Woah, you guys actually do that?'" Maravilla said.

She also learned about the school's ROTC program, so deciding to choose Duncan Polytech was easy.

As of now, she is working towards a career related to her two programs.

"I still want to be in the military. I'm not sure whether the Air Force or Marines and I still want to be in the medical pathway. I want to be a flight surgeon," she explained.

Parents can still attend the event with their students to learn about different schools' programs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno downtowneducationmedicaltechnologyfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Young northwest Fresno students learning to tend chickens
Local school district's test scores exceed state average for first time
Free heart screening saved Hilmar student athlete's life
Teacher allegedly segregated students based on belief in God
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
Police investigating brawl involving Delano, Mission Oak football players: VIDEO
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Man reportedly stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich
Woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends gets 4 years in prison
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Show More
Family of 48-year-old man found dead in Fresno canal sought
Local school district's test scores exceed state average for first time
Large metal bar crashes through car on Hwy 99, impales passenger's leg
Young northwest Fresno students learning to tend chickens
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
More TOP STORIES News