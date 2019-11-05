Hundreds of Fresno students learn about career technical education options

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sounds of hammered nails and robots filled the Valdez Hall of the Fresno Convention Center as students learned about Career Technical Education.Eighth-grader Nolan Swaim attended Monday's event.He explained there were so many different programs."This is helpful because it just opens up the option there are and what there is to choose from," Swaim said.Edison High School's Computer Science program caught his eye. It's a field he's interested in going into as an adult.While he's still figuring out if it will be his path, Duncan Polytech student Alissa Maravilla says Ticket to the Future launched her right on track."I remember a girl, and she was like 'Hey come and look at this!' It was one of their medical programs. I was like 'Oh yea that's what I want to do.' She was showing me how to give CPR to a child. I was like 'Woah, you guys actually do that?'" Maravilla said.She also learned about the school's ROTC program, so deciding to choose Duncan Polytech was easy.As of now, she is working towards a career related to her two programs."I still want to be in the military. I'm not sure whether the Air Force or Marines and I still want to be in the medical pathway. I want to be a flight surgeon," she explained.Parents can still attend the event with their students to learn about different schools' programs.