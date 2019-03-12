Hundreds of students participate in 66th Annual Fresno County Science Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Junior high and high school students are spending a few days this week at the Fresno Fairgrounds for the 66th Annual Fresno County Science Fair.Students will showcase their research projects and some could move up to bigger competitions."They will be entered into first, second, third and fourth place. But we also send out non-fifty of our top projects to the state level science fair," said Jennifer Weibert, Fresno County Office of Education.The top four high school's projects will go to the International Science Fair.This year 360 Fresno County students are participating from 35 schools.Including student Colin Manfredo, his project focuses on high water in the Kings River creating more electric energy."The reason why I chose to do is because I wanted see if we could create electricity using the canal system in California. This project was once on the table a while ago but it was put off because of oil prices," said Manfredo.A pair of students from Fairmont Elementary School had their science project sent up to outer space.The project of Sean Viau and Austin Griesner focused on theeffect microgravity has on the developmental stages of brine shrimp."Because they were so small. And since we had to work in a little tube and figured we couldn't use anything bigger. So that was the smallest brain animal we could think of," said Griesner.The project was sent up of the International Space Station last summer but first the group of students presented their project to NASA at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.The end result, the brine shrimp didn't survive."We think the main part about this whole thing is that they did not have any oxygen. Because they were in an air tight closed container. So no oxygen, so they couldn't hatch or survive," said Griesner.The public is invited to view student projects on Tuesday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fresno Fairgrounds.