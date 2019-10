LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs

Sierra Unified School District- Full district closure

Yosemite Unified School District - Full district closure

Pineridge Elementary School District - Full district closure

Mariposa Unified School District - Partial closure

Chawanakee Unified School District - Partial closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several school districts in Mariposa and Fresno counties will close their campuses Monday due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.Here's a list of the school districts and schools affected:-Foothill Elementary School-Sierra Junior High School-Sierra High School-Sandy Bluff Alternative Education-Eagles Nest-Preschool programs-Rivergold Elementary-Coarsegold Elementary-Yosemite High School-All adult education schools-Greeley Hill Elementary-Coulterville High School-El Portal Elementary-Yosemite Park High School-Yosemite Valley Elementary SchoolThe district says Mariposa County High School buses to these areas will still run.The following schools will not have class Monday if power is not restored by 5:30 am on October 27th.-North Fork Elementary-Mountain Oaks-Manzanita-Spring Valley-Chawanakee Academy-Minarets-Minaret CharterThe district is asking parents, staff to check their website for updates.Hillside School will be on a regular schedule. Certificated and classified staff members are asked to report to Hillside School by 9 am.For a full list of areas within Mariposa, Madera and Fresno counties without power, click here