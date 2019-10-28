LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several school districts in Mariposa and Fresno counties will close their campuses Monday due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Here's a list of the school districts and schools affected:
Sierra Unified School District- Full district closure
-Foothill Elementary School
-Sierra Junior High School
-Sierra High School
-Sandy Bluff Alternative Education
-Eagles Nest
-Preschool programs
Yosemite Unified School District - Full district closure
-Rivergold Elementary
-Coarsegold Elementary
-Yosemite High School
-All adult education schools
Pineridge Elementary School District - Full district closure
Mariposa Unified School District - Partial closure
-Greeley Hill Elementary
-Coulterville High School
-El Portal Elementary
-Yosemite Park High School
-Yosemite Valley Elementary School
The district says Mariposa County High School buses to these areas will still run.
Chawanakee Unified School District - Partial closure
The following schools will not have class Monday if power is not restored by 5:30 am on October 27th.
-North Fork Elementary
-Mountain Oaks
-Manzanita
-Spring Valley
-Chawanakee Academy
-Minarets
-Minaret Charter
The district is asking parents, staff to check their website for updates.
Hillside School will be on a regular schedule. Certificated and classified staff members are asked to report to Hillside School by 9 am.
