24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central California due to fire concerns

KFSN logo
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 2:06PM
PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central California
PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central CaliforniaPG&E is warning customers in Central California their electricity could be cut off due to fire concerns.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E is warning customers in Central California their electricity could be cut off due to fire concerns.

The utility is considering power safety shutoffs to 28,000 customers across the state later this week.

Strong winds and dry conditions are leading to increased fire danger.

About 4,700 customers in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, and Merced Counties may have their power turned off starting early Friday morning.

PG&E says the power shutoffs help reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW