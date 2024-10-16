PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central California due to fire concerns

PG&E is warning customers in Central California their electricity could be cut off due to fire concerns.

PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central California

PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central California PG&E is warning customers in Central California their electricity could be cut off due to fire concerns.

PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central California PG&E is warning customers in Central California their electricity could be cut off due to fire concerns.

PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs in Central California PG&E is warning customers in Central California their electricity could be cut off due to fire concerns.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E is warning customers in Central California their electricity could be cut off due to fire concerns.

The utility is considering power safety shutoffs to 28,000 customers across the state later this week.

Strong winds and dry conditions are leading to increased fire danger.

About 4,700 customers in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, and Merced Counties may have their power turned off starting early Friday morning.

PG &E says the power shutoffs help reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

