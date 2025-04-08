PG&E releases 3-year fire mitigation plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E says over the next three years, it plans to put nearly 1,100 miles of powerlines underground.

On Monday, the utility released its wildfire mitigation plan for 2026 through 2028.

The company says it also plans to leverage advanced technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence and sensors that monitor electrical equipment.

To help maintain California's electrical grid, PG &E says it will continue the Public Safety Power Shutoffs when necessary in areas with elevated or extreme wildfire risks.