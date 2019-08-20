Education

Once a custodian, he's now a principal: 'Don't let someone write your story'

By John Clark
DENVER -- From school custodian to principal. That's the trajectory for 38-year-old Michael Atkins, the new principal at Stedman Elementary School in Denver, Colorado.

"There were times definitely where I got comfortable within my custodial position," Atkins told KMGH-TV.

But he knew he wanted more. And the custodial position was just the first step in his journey.

Atkins actually started out as a student in the Denver Public Schools system without many positive influences in his life. But as a young adult he realized he liked working with young people and began working in the school system with plans to move up. That way, he could be the male role model he, himself, had missed out on.

"A lot of my African-American male students remind me of me," Atkins said. "Not to say that they're coming from the same situation that I came from-- a household of a single mother, only engaging with my father once in my life. So not really having that rock, but needing that rock often in that time."

Several school system positions later Atkins is now a principal and ready to inspire a new generation. And he keeps with him words his grandmother told him:

"Don't let someone write your story. Make sure you write your own story. "And if someone has something to do with your story, let them edit it-- do not let them create it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoloradoeducationprincipal
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
2 dead, several others injured in Madera County crash
START HERE: Fallen CHP officer remembered, Jussie Smollett back in court
Brother of DUI driver speaks about couple's relationship prior to deadly crash
Residents get first look at destruction caused by 3-alarm apartment fire
Fresno police investigating two 7-Eleven robberies hours apart
Video: Men fight over wheelbarrow, one takes out a sword
Show More
Police arrest armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett in court Tuesday
Family of 10-year-old killed in Tulare Co. crash to file lawsuit
Man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
Several families displaced after large apartment fire near Fresno State
More TOP STORIES News