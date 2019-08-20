More than 6,100 students welcomed to Fresno State at New Student Convocation

We are grateful for the outpouring of support for our Fresno State students who were affected by last night's apartment fire. If you would like to join the community effort to help these students, please visit the Fresno State Good Samaritan Fund page: https://t.co/Zkwg8cKXy2. pic.twitter.com/iY93Na01If — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) August 19, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week over 23,000 Fresno State students resume their academic push.Classes start on Wednesday.A New Student Convocation was held for the 6,148 new students who are about to start the fall semester.But the festive mood on campus was tempered by a weekend fire at the nearby Maplewood apartment complex which left over a dozen students displaced.The welcome to campus took on the feel of a pep rally. But before the new student convocation University President Dr. Joseph Castro took a more serious tone."Unfortunately, 15 of our students who lived at the apartment complex have been displaced," Castro explained. "Fresno State Housing was able to accommodate seven students who have requested lodging on the campus."Funds may also be available to fire victims through a Good Samaritan fund, and counseling has been made available.Castro continued, "During times like these, our Bulldog community comes together."This was a day for the newcomers to be introduced to the Bulldog spirit.The new students enjoyed the atmosphere, the lights and especially the free giveaways at the Save Mart Center.Over 3,300 of the new students are freshmen."Today's an opportunity to tell them what a great place Fresno State is," Castro said. "We're going to teach them something about the traditions. About what it means to be part of the Bulldog family."It all started with a party before the hard work begins.Castro added additional CSU funding in the state budget will allow Fresno State to accept a thousand more students for the spring semester.