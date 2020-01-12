Education

New NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course, 1 less US history course

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Board of Education is now mandating that students take a personal finance course in order to graduate from high school.

The requirement approved on Thursday will apply to freshman students entering into the 2020-2021 school year.

To make room for the new course, students now only have to take one class on American history instead of two.

State officials argue the change won't result in less student knowledge of American history. A revamped high school civics class also will contain history.

"It's important," said Sandy Wheat who runs the North Carolina Council on Economic Education when the bill was first announced in 2019. "People don't hear it and too many people graduate from the school of hard knocks where money is concerned."

Supporters of the personal-finance course believe it will help students become savvy consumers as adults.

According to the bill's language, at a "minimum," the financial literacy course would require students to learn about:
  • The true cost of credit
  • Choosing and managing a credit card
  • Borrowing money for an automobile or other large purchase
  • Home mortgages
  • Credit scoring and credit reports
  • Planning and paying for post-secondary education
  • Other relevant financial literacy issues
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationraleighncpersonal financehistoryfinancenorth carolina news
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
    New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
    Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
    Family mourns Army-bound teen shot to death in Fresno
    Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno
    Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
    Police looking for man who shot at car in Central Fresno Saturday morning
    Show More
    Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break
    Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
    Tortoise whose sex drive helped save species returns to wild
    Police: Suspect demands money from Visalia Cricket Wireless, flees on foot
    Police: Dinuba jewelry store robbed, thousands of dollars taken
    More TOP STORIES News