Special education now in hands of parents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight-year-old Maddox Rawn is doing physical therapy at home and getting a little help from his sister Raegan.The two are now being homeschooled by their mother after health concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus shut down school.COVID-19 has also left some people with disabilities more vulnerable."It's terrifying and we just stay home. We only go out when absolutely necessary," said Amada Rawn, Maddox's mother.She says keeping him healthy is a priority right now.Maddox has cerebral palsy and other challenges. A cold could send him to the hospital, so all precautions are being taken to keep him safe. Rawn has taken on the role of therapist and teacher."I've been in contact with his teacher weekly, his specialists are available. I FaceTimed his physical therapist yesterday for equipment questions. So I'm trying to keep on his learning so there is no regression," Rawn said.Clovis Unified School District says they are taking steps to connect with the families in the special education program."We recognize that this has been different and we recognize there has been a suspension of some of the supports that they're used to," said Kelly Avants, CUSD Public Information Officer.Hanford mother Anna Zepeda has twins, Dani and Brenda, at home.She says it's hard to explain why therapies and school have all come to a halt."It's stressful, we try to keep them calm. Relaxed, happy of course," Zepeda said.For now, both families say they are taking it one day at a time.They want other Valley families to know they're not alone, juggling the needs of their children and keeping them healthy, and out of the hospital.