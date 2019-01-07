HIGH SCHOOL

Special needs campus in Fresno Unified reopens after 18-month renovation

EMBED </>More Videos

Special needs campus in Fresno Unified reopens after 18-month renovation

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One by one students returned to Rata High School Monday morning after a break for the holidays.

But the first day back to class in 2019 marks a brand new beginning at the northwest Fresno campus.

"Renovations are all done. Students are coming back for the first time since the renovations. Everything looks good and everyone is excited to be here," said Travis Dyer, Rata High School Principal.

Rata High School serves about 50 students with developmental disabilities from 9th grade through 12th, and adults up to 22-years-old.

Classrooms were expanded, doorways were widen, more restrooms were added, and technology is now in the hands of students to help with learning.

While renovations were made everyone was relocated to McLane High School in Central Fresno.

"It is like moving into a brand new house, that smell, that newness, and the freshness for our students. We were at McLane for a year and half as they did the transition. But the wait was worth every minute of it," said Bill Vander Kooi, Rata High School Teacher

Vander Kooi has been a teacher at Rata High School for nearly 20 years.

The newly renovated campus is excited for him and his fellow teachers.

"We took a week just before Christmas. We came in the whole staff, came in for a whole week just to get everything ready and no body complained about that," said Vander Kooi.

The $5.2 million renovation was made possible through Measure X.

The bond measure was approved by voters in November 2016.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schooleducationspecial needs childrenFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL
Police: 32-year-old enrolls in high school as teen
'The sky is not the limit,' says teen accepted to Harvard
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
High School football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
More high school
EDUCATION
Teen accused of cheating after SAT score improved 330 points
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
'The sky is not the limit,' says teen accepted to Harvard
SPONSORED: Children First: Healthy Choices
More Education
Top Stories
Hanford Police used photos from party to track down murder suspects
Money for repairs, visitor enhancement diverted to pay for national park cleanup
Politicians hope for party collaborations under new governor
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, part of roadway reopened
Attempted homicide of correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
IRS workers to rally over shutdown on Thursday
Show More
College Football Playoff National Championship to take place at Levi's Stadium tonight
United Airlines changes emotional support animal policies
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
More News