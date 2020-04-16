education

New state task force aims to help students who lack internet and computer access

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new task force will be working to close the "digital divide" in California as students continue to adapt to home learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday.

The task force will focus on aiding students who lack access to internet connectivity or computers during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

"COVID-19 is a public health crisis in California and all around the world, but it's also revealed other crises like the technology gap that has persisted for too long, leading to opportunity and achievement gaps for California's students," Thurmond said in a release.

The task force will reportedly help facilitate donations, create more publicity surrounding the digital divide and highlight those who can help.

The release also said that the task force is planning to hold a public hearing where internet service providers may have to testify about their efforts to improve internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
