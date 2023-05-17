Man dies after being electrocuted while working in Fresno County, Parlier police say

A man has died after police say he was electrocuted while working in Fresno County.

Authorities say the man was taking a boom lift off of a truck, when the boom arm lifted and hit live wires.

The Parlier Police Department says it happened just before 9 am along Manning Avenue in Parlier.

A boom lift is a type of vehicle called an aerial work platform, used to lift workers into the air to perform their work.

PG &E had to turn off the electricity before someone could approach the man.

No one else was injured.

Manning Avenue is expected to be closed as the investigation continues.

The man has not been identified.