Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacting release date of new emojis in 2021

Smartphone users will have to wait a little longer for new emojis.

A non-profit group called the 'Unicode Constortium' oversees the creation of emojis.

The group has decided to postpone the release of version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard by 6 months.

Unicode Constortium, which relies heavily on volunteers, is pushing back the release date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Typically, new emojis are announced earlier in the year and added to mobile devices in September. The group says any new emoji characters incorporated into Emoji 14.0 would appear on phones and other devices in 2022.

"Under the current circumstances we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date," said Mark Davis, President of the Consortium. "This year we simply can't commit to the same schedule we've adhered to in the past."

Some new emojis that were part of Unicode's 13.0 standard will be released this fall, including the transgender flag and a gender-neutral Santa Claus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemojiscoronavirustechnologyu.s. & worldsmartphones
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News