Local companies look to overcome employment challenges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The phone at Spherion Staffing and Recruiting is ringing with companies looking to hire."Every day is a new game out there. I believe job seekers really own the market out there. Wage is key. Flexibility is the second most attractive job component to people out there. There are people out there searching to do exactly what it is they want to do when they want to do it," said Glenna Gates.Gates is with Spherion, which helps connect job seekers with companies in the Valley.She says the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4.5 million people either switched or quit jobs in the fourth quarter last year."The labor participation rate is still not up to pre-pandemic levels meaning people departed the workforce. Those are big numbers as well. So there are fewer people to choose from and lots of opportunities out there for them to seek," Gates said.Gates says that has shifted the hiring landscape.She says her company has gotten creative getting clients and keeping employees on the job, even awarding financial incentives to those who show up. They had a winter games challenge for a few weeks."Those are $500, $250, $100 prizes for our employees. It's fascinating to have a winner, and everybody likes cash. I believe it gives people a reason to be excited about working not only for Spherion's but for Spherion's clients," Gates said.She says the Valley has become a Mecca for distribution and sees a number of jobs supporting that.As for those wanting a top job, she recommends keeping references, resumes and social media up to date.Experts say they don't expect this job trend to change. They say wage, commitment and flexibility are key to keeping people at work.