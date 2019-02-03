AWARD SHOWS

Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'

DGA Feature Film Award winner for 'Roma' Alfonso Cuaron speaks onstage during the 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on February 02, 2019. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for DGA)

LOS ANGELES --
"Roma" director Alfonso Cuaron has won the top honor from the Directors Guild of America and solidified his spot as the Oscar front-runner.

Cuaron won out over Spike Lee for "BlacKkKlansman," Bradley Cooper for "A Star Is Born," Peter Farrelly for "Green Book" and Adam McKay for "Vice" at the 71st DGA Awards Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Since 1948, there has been only seven times that the DGA winner did not take the Academy Award for directing.

SEE ALSO: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

It's the second DGA Award for Cuaron, who won for "Gravity" in 2013, and the second foreign-language winner, after Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

McKay did win a prize for his HBO show "Succession," and "Eighth Grade" director Bo Burnham received the first-time feature award.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixmovie newsmoviesaward showsaward
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AWARD SHOWS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Will 'Roma' become the first foreign language Best Picture?
SAG Awards 2019: List of winners
More award shows
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
Clovis gets a new trampoline park: Defy
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
12-year-old dies after accidental gunshot wound in Firebaugh
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Show More
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
PHOTOS: Winter storm produces picture perfect scenery
Part of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
Part of Highway 59 closed due to flooding
More News