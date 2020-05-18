Arts & Entertainment

'American Idol' encore returns to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

NEW YORK -- It's an "American Idol" season like no other, and the anticipation grows as fans cast their votes to choose the next winner, which will be announced on Sunday night.

Only seven contestants remain in the competition during this history-making season, but "Idol" fans can play a part in giving a favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" will return Monday, allowing viewers to choose one of the runners-up to perform on "Live" on Thursday, May 21.

It's a special opportunity for "American Idol" fans to bring back a favorite contestant for one more performance.

After the 2020 "Idol" winner is crowned on Sunday night, viewers will get to weigh in via an online poll opening at 10 a.m. EDT, Monday, May 18, and closing at 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 19.

After polling ends, one of the eliminated "Idol" singers will return to national television to appear on "Live," Thursday, May 21.

Voting will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday at KellyandRyan.com.

The 2020 "American Idol" Top 7 are the following:

  • Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS

  • Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA

  • Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA

  • Jonny West - Studio City, CA

  • Julia Gargano - Staten Island, NY

  • Just Sam - West Hollywood, CA

  • Louis Knight - Narberth, PA


Watch the winner of the poll perform on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Thursday morning. Check your local listings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive with kelly and ryanabc7ny instagramamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead after falling into water near Angel Falls area of Bass Lake
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to survive COVID-19 closure
Merced Co. sheriff won't enforce 'stay at home' order
Fresno Police turns traffic stop into drug bust, pound of meth seized
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Fresno firefighters battle structure fire of vacant buildings, no injuries reported
Show More
Visitors flock to Bass Lake, leave mounds of trash behind
CA Lottery rep given 1% chance to live shares story to warn others
18-year-old man dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers
Tulare Outlets launch program to honor high school class of 2020
Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
More TOP STORIES News