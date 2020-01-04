bachelor

'The Bachelor' 2020: Behind-the-scenes look at Pilot Peter's 1st group date

LOS ANGELES -- The new "Bachelor" heartthrob, Pilot Peter, is flying onto TV screens this week, and Good Morning America got an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the first group date of the season.

The show's 25 contestants were put to the test on their first group date, buckling up for a human gyroscope.

"I'm all for pushing these women," "Bachelor" Peter Weber said. "Hopefully, they don't take themselves too seriously, you know, can joke around. I just want to push them, see them get a little goofy, dirty, and just let loose."

RELATED: Meet the cast of "The Bachelor" season 24

All of this is to show Peter they can be his co-pilot. Despite the first crazy challenge, contestant Jasmine B. said she had a great first impression of season 24's main man.

"He's so handsome. Yeah, I'm definitely very smitten by him. I think he has a way of making you feel just so comfortable," she said.

Peter also dished out details about night one, saying he gave his first rose to his mom! The parents visit the mansion right away on this first episode.

Catch the three-hour premiere of "The Bachelor" Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelestelevisionabcbachelorreality television
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELOR
Charlize Theron loves 'Bachelor' Peter Weber
'Bachelor' Peter Weber surprises fans at windmill pop-up
Chris Harrison is available to marry 'Bachelor' fans
Meet the women competing on next season of 'The Bachelor'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of missing Tulare Co. mother found dead speaks out after tragedy
Fresno State student shot and killed in Delano
Missing Tulare Co. mother found dead in Southern California
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon
Woman uses metal plate to identify body discovered nearly 7 weeks ago
1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven after argument
Victim ID'd, 2 suspects in court for deadly Oakland laptop theft
Show More
Three suspects in Fresno mass shooting face judge Friday
Fresno State students help crack prison inmate using secret code
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Fresno City College helps students prepare with "Extreme Registration"
Why it's important for adults to still get vaccines
More TOP STORIES News