Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks amid COVID-19 concerns

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort announced on Wednesday that it will delay the reopening of the theme parks and hotel. There was no new date given."The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," Disneyland said in a statement. Disneyland employee unions had asked the state to delay the park's expected reopening in July out of concerns for health and safety.Disneyland and California Adventure were shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The planned July reopenings were pending local and state government approvals, according to the statement.The Downtown Disney district will still reopen on July 9.When the theme parks reopen, visitors can expect capacity at the two theme parks to be severely limited in accordance with governmental requirements and adherence to physical distancing guidelines, as well as wear a face covering. The resort will thus manage attendance through a new park reservation system, Disney officials said. The system will require all guests, including annual pass holders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.Events that attract large group gatherings, including parades and evening spectacles such as "Fantasmic," will return at a later date, according to the parks blog. Character meet-and-greets will remain temporarily unavailable.Disney is the largest private employer in Orange County.