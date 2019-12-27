Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in summer 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Do you have what it takes to become a superhero? Find out at Avengers Campus, which begins "recruiting" at Disneyland's California Adventure park in summer 2020!

The highly anticipated attraction, announced at this year's D23 Expo, gives park visitors an immersive Marvel-themed experience.

The campus will feature the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, known as "WEB," Disney's first ride-through Spider-Man attraction. WEB visitors will learn to sling webs just like the iconic superhero.

At the Pym Test Kitchen, "Pym Technologies (uses) the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery" -- just like Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Throughout the campus, visitors should expect heroic encounters with Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man, along with superheroes from Wakanda and Asgard.

The park's second phase will feature the recognizable Avengers Headquarters building, which will house a new ride that lets visitors "step onboard a Quinjet and fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond," according to Disney.

The Avengers Campus will replace A Bug's Land, which was based on the beloved 1998 Pixar film "A Bug's Life."

This latest Marvel expansion comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
