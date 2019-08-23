Arts & Entertainment

D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of California Adventure's new Marvel Land dubbed Avengers Campus

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Fans at this weekend's D23 Expo in Anaheim will get a preview of California Adventure's new Marvel Land, amid anticipation that has been building since the new land was announced in May.

Named the Avengers Campus, the area will replace A Bug's Land, which was based on the beloved 1998 Pixar film "A Bug's Life."

"When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Standing in front of an artist's conception of the coming attraction, Disney Imagineering's Brent Strong described Avengers Campus as a place where "Earth's mightiest heroes are coming together and calling us to action."

Visitors will be able to examine designs for Iron Man's suits, practice the mystic arts with Dr. Strange, and invent alongside Peter Parker.

When will the new land open?

"Recruitment begins next year," Strong said.

This latest Marvel expansion comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

When it opens at Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will offer food and drinks fit for an entire planet of hungry smugglers, bounty hunters and droids.



