Arts & Entertainment

'Frozen' fans can experience magic of highly anticipated sequel starting Friday

By and Marsha Jordan
Disney's highly anticipated "Frozen 2" hits big screens across the country on Friday.

ABC7's Janet Davies spoke to Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood about joining the cast of voices in the blockbuster franchise, which includes Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell.

Despite being well-known actors, both Brown and Wood had to complete singing auditions to land their parts.

"You know it's a hot commodity here," Wood said. "They got to hear us all out!"

Brown said it doesn't matter whether you have a name if you can't sing.

Wood added, "We want it to be right. We want it to be magic."

Brown said he first saw "Frozen" with his son.

"We had a wonderful time. He was only 2 at the time. He's 8 now."

Brown said his son enjoys his role in the sequel.

"When he gets to go and we do the red carpet and we go to the premiere and he sees what it all leads up to, then he's like, 'This is cool,'" Brown said.

"Frozen 2" is from Walt Disney Pictures, owned by the same parent company as ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviedisneymovie premiere
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms to hit Central Valley during Thanksgiving
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Tulare councilmember caught street racing at nearly 100 mph: Police
Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
Madera City Council blocks landlords from evicting residents without cause
Show More
Valley in rain deficit for winter season: NWS Hanford
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
More TOP STORIES News