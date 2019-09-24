Arts & Entertainment

'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing

NEW YORK -- 'Emergence' is a new sci-fi thriller on ABC about a police chief who takes in a young child after a mysterious accident.

The show stars Fargo's Allison Tolman and Donald Faison of Star Trek fame, who are no strangers to science fiction and thrillers.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon asked them to share their thoughts on what makes thrillers and horror stories such as 'Emergence' so intriguing.

You can watch their responses in the video above.

Emergence premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 p.m. CT.

You can watch the first 9 minutes of the pilot on YouTube below.



Follow @EmergenceABC on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The official hashtag is #Emergence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy's remarkable recovery one week after nearly drowning in Kings River
Visalia pastor shares family's message after tragic death of 2-year-old
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Show More
Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Lowe's parking lot
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
City efforts underway to clean up Fresno's highways
App gives people opportunity to help Kings County students
Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News