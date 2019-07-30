entertainment

Garth Brooks announces performance at Crystal Palace in Bakersfield

Garth Brooks performs at Joe's in Chicago, Monday, July 15, 2019, on the first stop of his Dive Bar tour. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Garth Brooks will be making a stop in Bakersfield in August.

The country singer will be performing at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace on August 15th as part of his second Dive Bar tour.

The venue holds a special place in Garth's heart because that's where he proposed to his wife Trisha Yearwood at an event in May 2005.

If you're interested in attending the show, you will have to listen to KUZZ radio to win tickets to the performance.

Tickets will be available to win exclusively through country radio, more details to follow.

All ticket holders must be 21 and over.
