'Hunger Games' prequel announced by Scholastic

Fans of "The Hunger Games" series will be happy to know a new book and movie are in the works!
The story will be set 64 years before the events of the trilogy.
Scholastic announced the untitled prequel novel by Suzanne Collins Monday with a scheduled release date of May 2020.
Entertainment studio Lionsgate said it has already started working on a film adaptation of the new novel.
The four films in the series earned nearly $3 billion worldwide.
