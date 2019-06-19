'Hunger Games' prequel announced by Scholastic

Fans of "The Hunger Games" series will be happy to know a new book and movie are in the works!The story will be set 64 years before the events of the trilogy.Scholastic announced the untitled prequel novel by Suzanne Collins Monday with a scheduled release date of May 2020.Entertainment studio Lionsgate said it has already started working on a film adaptation of the new novel.The four films in the series earned nearly $3 billion worldwide.