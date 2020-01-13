Oscars

2020 Oscar nominations announcement: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations are being announced LIVE right here starting at 8:18 a.m. ET / 5:18 a.m. PT.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, Producers Guild Awards and other historic Academy Award bellwethers, five movies appear to lead the Oscar pack: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "The Irishman," "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit."

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsmoviesaward showsacademy awardsmovie newsawardmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Pre-Oscars award galas in New York City bring out the stars
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
Renée Zellweger worries for her dog
Jennifer Lopez is honored at Palm Springs Film Fest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Man identified in Central Fresno homicide Saturday afternoon
Downtown Dinuba jewelry store loses thousands after robbery Friday night
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon returns home
Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
Massive fire burns through construction sites in NJ
Nebraska man saves 3 people trapped in car in icy pond
Show More
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Classmates celebrate 6-year-old after he battles leukemia
Dog rescued from massive house fire finds new home
Man arrested for stealing items from Coalinga storage warehouse: Police
New London celebrates community's first playground Saturday
More TOP STORIES News