'Mulan' on Disney+: Everything you need to know about 2020 live-action adaptation

Those are the words Yifei Liu's Mulan speaks before setting off on an epic adventure that will change her life in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Mulan." As we gear up for the film's release, here's a look at some of the key things to know about "Mulan" on Disney+:
'Mulan' release date, price
Disney+ subscribers who unlock Premier Access can stream "Mulan" beginning on Friday, Sept. 4.
Premier Access is a new feature on Disney+ that allows subscribers, for an additional fee, to see "Mulan" before the film is made available to all subscribers. In the United States, Premier Access for "Mulan" will cost $29.99. Once you purchase Premier Access to "Mulan," you'll be able to watch the film as many times as you want as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber.
"We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of a Disney+ subscription with this great content," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said of the Premier Access release model on an early August call with investors.
"Mulan" was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on March 27, 2020. The film, along with nearly all other major studio releases, was delayed due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disney eventually pulled the film from its schedule entirely before announcing in early August that it would be released directly on Disney+ with Premier Access.
'Mulan' cast, crew, plot
The 2020 cast of "Mulan" includes Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan, Yoson An as Honghui, and Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.
Niki Caro directed the film, with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin. Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serve as executive producers.
The film, inspired by the Chinese poem "Ballad of Mulan," follows Mulan, a young woman who puts everything on the line to protect her family and her country when the Emperor of China orders one man from every household to join the Imperial Army. She disguises herself as a man to take the place of her ailing father, setting out on a journey that will alter the course of her life.
The 2020 film is, of course, not Disney's first take on Hua Mulan. The studio also released an animated musical adaptation in 1998 with a cast that included Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, BD Wong, Miguel Ferrer, June Foray, James Hong, Pat Morita and George Takei. Lea Salonga was the singing voice of Mulan in the 1998 film.
'Mulan' soundtrack
The "Mulan" soundtrack includes music from the film as well as two songs recorded by Christina Aguilera.
Aguilera recorded a new version of "Reflection," the same song she recorded a pop version of in 1998 for the animated film. Disney released a music video for the new version on Friday, Aug. 28.
"The film 'Mulan' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal. It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless," Aguilera explained earlier this year.
Aguilera also recorded "Loyal Brave True," an original song that she said "represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength."
