entertainment

Luke Bryan to perform at the Save Mart Center in October

The country artist will play at the Save Mart Center on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. for his Proud To Be Right Here tour.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hey, country music fans! Luke Bryan is returning to Fresno!

The country music star will play at the Save Mart Center on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. for his Proud To Be Right Here tour.

The tour will feature songs from Byran's new album, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" which will be released on April 24.

Bryan kicks off his tour in Cincinnati in May with Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack to join the line-up.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $34.75.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertentertainmentluke bryansave mart center
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Grammys red carpet: See what the stars are wearing
Jimmy Kimmel tempts Kumail Nanjiani with junk food after viral photo
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Localish coming to TV as broadcast network in February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Man critically injured after he's shot in the neck in Huron
Driver falls asleep, crashes into pole in northwest Fresno
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Fresno basketball team was at Kobe's facility when tragedy struck
Robbery suspect fleeing Tulare police shot in the leg by officer
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Show More
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Fresno reacts to tragic death
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
More TOP STORIES News