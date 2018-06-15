ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah Winfrey, Apple team up for content development partnership

EMBED </>More Videos

At the Golden Globes, Oprah expressed gratitude to those who left their mark on the world and shared her advice for those who want to make a difference. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Television mogul Oprah Winfrey is teaming up with tech giant Apple for a multi-year content development partnership, the company announced Friday.

In a news release, Apple said Winfrey will focus on creating "original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world."

Apple did not name any specific projects attached to Winfrey's deal, though it said her programming will be included in the company's forthcoming slate of original content.

After her eponymous syndicated talk show ended in 2011, Winfrey turned her focus to OWN, a joint venture between her Harpo Productions and Discovery Inc. She recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.

An OWN spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.

Winfrey is the latest in a string of traditional broadcast television talent like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy who have signed deals with streaming companies like Netflix, Amazon Studios and Hulu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentoprah winfreytelevisionappleu.s. & worldCupertino
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News