'Raven's Home' actress Sky Katz deals out life lessons at youth program

"It's really important for these kids to see that they could be on TV," Katz said.
Katz paid a visit to East Los Angeles Rising for Saving Our Cinderellas, an after-school program started by Keke Palmer and a part of the Saving Our Daughters organization. The goal of the Cinderellas program is to help kids from multicultural backgrounds overcome the obstacles of bullying and support them in their artistic endeavors.
The after-school program offers acting and music classes as well as visits from "celebrity Godparents." Past mentors include Palmer, "Grown-ish" actress Yara Shahidi, "Mixed-ish" star Mykal-Michelle Harris and now Katz.
"The organization is just a place where different people in different fields can come and spend time and inspire the [kids] to live out their dreams and let them know it's possible," Palmer said during her surprise visit to the program.
Katz is constantly inspired by the kids she meets and works hard to show them her appreciation. Whether it's connecting with fans via social media, or in this case, making TikTok videos with the Cinderellas, Katz values her relationship with her fans.
"There's been kids who tear up...They get really personal." Katz said of the kids that have reached out to her after seeing her play the confident, high-spirited Tess on "Raven's Home."
As a New York native, Katz credits her mom for making the sacrifice to allow her to follow her acting and rapping dreams in Los Angeles.
"I like seeing moments when I make her proud cause I know how much hard work she puts into all this," Katz said after her mom teared up during the program.
Leaving her final piece of advice, Katz told the group: "Trying your best means not giving up, not letting others judge you and affect how you do whatever you're doing."