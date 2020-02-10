Watch 'Red Carpet Rundown' on Monday as we recap the fashions of Hollywood's biggest night

NEW YORK -- The Oscars might be Hollywood's biggest night, but the experts will gather in New York City the morning after to debate the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet.WABC's Kemberly Richardson will host a panel of experts Monday at 10:00 am ET | 7:00 am PT to talk fashion, hair, makeup and all the big red carpet moments from the Academy Awards.Alex Badia is the Men's and Women's Style Director at WWD, WWD.com, the media of record for the fashion retail and beauty industries. As Style Director, Alex produces and executes all fashion and cover stories for Men's, Women's, Accessories and Beauty.Alex's commitment to always pinpoint the latest fashion and style news leads to a never-ending search for the latest trends, fresh new talent and each season's perfect collections. Alex started his career at DNR (Daily News Record) in 1999. In 2001 he left to work at O, the Oprah Magazine. He returned to DNR a year later. Originally from Barcelona, Spain, Alex earned his BBA from the European University in Paris and Geneva, and earned a Masters in Business Studies from London University. In 1996 he came to New York to study Buying and Merchandizing at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) and has since resided in New York.Christina Garibaldi is an accomplished host, reporter, producer and writer with over 10 years of experience in live television, production and pop culture news. She is an on-camera reporter and co-executive producer for Us Weekly magazine. Prior to that, she was a correspondent for MTV News and in that time, she co-hosted both the MTV Video Music Awards and Movie Awards live red-carpet pre-shows and hosted a monthly 30-minute livestream, "Live From MTV," that featured some of music's biggest stars. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran.Kelli J. Bartlett joins Glamsquad as the Artistic Director, bringing a decade of experience on red carpets, runways and editorial fashion pages. Bartlett cultivated an elite clientele while artist and manager at MAC Cosmetics, where she fine-tuned her work, which has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Town & Country and Vanity Fair, among others. At Glamsquad, Bartlett is responsible for the rigorous vetting and training of all Glamsquad makeup artists as well as keeping the Glamsquad Makeup Menu outfitted with wearable, on-trend beauty looks. Making women look beautiful, combined with superior customer service, are hallmarks of Bartlett's work. Her vision of Glamsquad as the future of beauty dovetails well with the brand's core DNA.Fashion designer B Michael was born and raised in Durham, Connecticut. His mother was a real estate agent and his father, a certified public accountant. B Michael found early design inspirations in his mother's creativity and keen sense of style. He attended the University of Connecticut and also studied at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. B Michael was first hired as an account executive for a Wall Street firm, but decided to pursue a career as a millinery designer. He started designing hats under Oscar de la Renta, Louis Feraud, and Nolan Miller for the 1980s television soap opera Dynasty.Following his success on the show, B Michael became creative director for the Aldo Hat Corporation. In 1989, he decided to launch his namesake millinery line and in 1999 developed and launched his first couture collection with the help of PR Guru Eleanor Lambert. B Michael's collections have garnered appreciative fans including socialites and personalities such as Cicely Tyson, Ashley Bouder, Amy Fine Collins, Valerie Simpson, Phylicia Rashad, Tamara Tunie, Beyoncé, Nancy Wilson, Susan Fales-Hill, President Barack Obama's poet laureate Elizabeth Alexander, and Lena Horne, among many others.He also designed Whitney Houston's costumes for the motion picture, Sparkle. He has shown his b michael AMERICA Couture collection in Beijing, China, Korea and Shanghai, and his ready to wear fashion line b michael AMERICA RED sells in Macy's department stores across the United States. In 1998, B Michael was granted membership in the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). He has served as a guest lecturer at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology. He also serves on the advisory boards of Dream Yard Project, YAGP (Youth America Grand Prix) and the Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts. In addition to his work and community activism, B Michael is an avid collector of vintage books, artifacts and photography. B Michael lives in New York City with is life partner Mark-Anthony Edwards and has two daughters, Saferra and Mychal.