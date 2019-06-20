ABC premieres

'Reef Break' explores Poppy Montgomery's alter ego through character Cat Chambers

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- If you want an action-packed summer drama, look no further than Reef Break on ABC.

Poppy Montgomery stars as Cat Chambers. She's a thief, but now she's making money doing the things the government can't.

Cat Chambers drives jet skis, is a professional surfer, and can figure nearly anything out. The show tackles a new case each week.

"I wanted to live vicariously through her," Montgomery said. "So, all of the things that I always wanted to be she kind of is."

But, it's the on-again-off-again romances and even a love triangle that weave this series together.

"I don't think I've ever seen a woman on television, certainly not network television, who surfs, and skateboards, and drives Miami Vice-style boats fast," Montgomery said. "I don't know that I can recall any show where I've seen a girl do that."

Tonight, Cat returns to The Reef, a Pacific island, where she finds herself in the middle of a kidnapping when the daughter of a prominent resident goes missing.

"It's very fun and free-spirited," Montgomery said.

Don't miss the series premiere of "Reef Break," tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
ABC PREMIERES
Jeannie Mai on how 'Holey Moley' does mini-golf in a big way
Roselyn Sanchez talks about juicy drama on 'Grand Hotel'
Lake Bell writes, directs and stars in 'Bless This Mess'
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News