ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Hillenburg, 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator, dies of ALS at age 57

EMBED </>More Videos

''SpongeBob SquarePants'' creator Stephen Hillenburg, who revealed an ALS diagnosis in 2017, has died, Nickelodeon confirmed. (Left: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, Right: AP Photo/Nickelodeon)

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants," has died of ALS, the network confirmed.


Hillenburg, 57, last year revealed he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


Before creating the gregarious sponge who "lives in a pineapple under the sea" in 1999, Hillenburg worked as a marine biology teacher. When he revealed his diagnosis to Variety, he said he'd continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he could.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nickelodeon said, "We are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchildrentelevisioncelebrity deathsals
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comedian Ken Jeong set to take the stage at Tachi Palace
Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking spot assault case
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
10 year-old called lifesaving hero after senior center fire
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Family with Valley ties dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks
University in New Jersey blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Two men arrested for burglarizing a church in Visalia
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
Show More
3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Juvenile arrested after early morning burglary at a Central Fresno Walgreens
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
More News