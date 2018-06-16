STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce and Jay-Z release new joint album

Me waiting for Beyoncé’s new album to expand outside of Tidal pic.twitter.com/RNX6nRBRHL — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 16, 2018

Two tracks in and Bey & Jay got me like pic.twitter.com/M0XQY385bp — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2018

I knew I was going to have to learn a whole album before my August show. #EverythingIsLove — beezus the cocoa khaleesi (@msemmabee) June 16, 2018

Me learning ALL of the songs on the #EverythingIsLove album. pic.twitter.com/rPex5PJwEP — Akaninyene 🇳🇬 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) June 16, 2018

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z have stopped the world -- again.The power couple released their highly anticipated album "Everything is Love" on Saturday.The album is currently available exclusively on Tidal.Across social media, members of the Beyhive and Jay-Z fans quickly made the album one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.The two are currently on their second "On the Run Tour." Beyonce and Jay-Z will make a stop at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sept. 29.