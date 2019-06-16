NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift held a surprise concert Friday night at New York's famous Stonewall Inn as part of a Pride Month celebration.
The bar was the scene of a police raid in 1969 that helped launch the gay rights movement.
Swift released a song on Thursday called "You Need to Calm Down" where she calls out people who attack the LGBTQ community.
Swift appeared with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson-- who is working on a documentary about the Stonewall Inn.
Taylor Swift holds surprise concert for Pride month celebration
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News