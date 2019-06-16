Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift holds surprise concert for Pride month celebration

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift held a surprise concert Friday night at New York's famous Stonewall Inn as part of a Pride Month celebration.

The bar was the scene of a police raid in 1969 that helped launch the gay rights movement.

Swift released a song on Thursday called "You Need to Calm Down" where she calls out people who attack the LGBTQ community.

Swift appeared with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson-- who is working on a documentary about the Stonewall Inn.
