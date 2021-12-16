Taking Action Together

Enzo's Table Bakery keeping the family tradition alive


Enzo's Table Bakery keeping the family tradition alive

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether they're mixing their delectable Sicilian Pistachio Bars or sprinkling the finishing touches on their Peppermint Bark, Enzo's Table Bakery is bringing us a taste of family tradition.

Enzo Olive Oil company owner, Vincent Ricchiuti says, "Being able to share what we've spent all year created with our friends and our neighbor is really rewarding this time of year."

Located on Clovis Avenue near Sierra, what was once Rosetti's Biscotti House has a new brand.

While the packaging of their signature menu item has a new label, it's what's on the inside that counts.

"Being able to carry that legacy on for our family was very important and we're excited to carry it on for my generation and future generations," said Ricchiuti.

Ricchiuti says their Biscotti recipe is his great Grandmother's recipe, one that he grew up enjoying. So when his aunt, the owner of the biscotti house wanted to retire, he wanted to keep the business and recipe in the family.

He adds, "The recipes are the same. We're paying as close, if not more attention to details and trying to deliver an award winning product."

That they did, winning a "Good Food Award" for the Chocolate Almond Biscotti and the Specialty Food Association's Sofi Award for the pistachio cranberry.

Their traditional almond biscotti rounds out the top three favorites.

You can find a number of treats for your tastebuds at the bakery -- Olive oil, almond butter, macaroons and jam.

Customers at their flagship store, Enzo's Table, aren't forgotten.

Ricchiuti says, "Every weekend on Shepherd and Willow, we deliver a fresh baked product from this bakery. "

You can find some of their holiday favorites including the harvest cake at the bakery or you might want to try one of their new products, including the granola and crumble.
