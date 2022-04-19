Fresno man convicted of rape could get reduced sentence due to new legislation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno man convicted of rape could get reduced sentence due to new legislation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sentence for a brutal 2015 rape appears to be back open for discussion.

Ernesto Olivas, the man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom of an East Central Fresno laundromat, could be resentenced.

"The defendant was sentenced to 26 years in prison, which was an appropriate sentence for what he did," says Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz. "This was a heinous sexual assault and now under this law, this defendant, the defense argues, is entitled to only 22 years."

Since Olivas' sentencing, the law changed in a way that could affect his punishment.

SB 567 says prosecutors now have to prove above and beyond certain guilt for a crime to be considered "aggravated."

Olivas' defense argues that the threshold was, so his sentence should be reduced.

An empty courtroom was the setting for Monday's hearing via Zoom with Judge Jonathan Conklin.

"There appeared to be little evidence which one could conclude that the defendant had pre-planned the attack beyond, obviously, the steps he took in the room," Conklin said.

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz believes, at the very least, his office is entitled to a new trial to prove that this crime meets the threshold to be considered "aggravated."

"This is an example of a law that's coming down from Sacramento -- it's political," he said. "It's a law that I think is moving away from public safety and the rights of victims, so we need to start pushing back on these laws."

The judge is expected to meet with both sides again next month and present his ruling on whether Olivas is entitled to a new trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosexual assault
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Flight forced to land in Fresno after windshield breaks midflight
City of Fresno poised to buy Tower Theatre
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Task force: Henry Madden's writings included racist remarks
What to expect at this year's Clovis Rodeo
Police search for suspects after multiple shootings on Easter
108th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with annual blood drive
Show More
Man stabbed during robbery in central Fresno
CHP identifies suspected DUI driver involved in deadly crash
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
More TOP STORIES News