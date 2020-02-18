politics

Esmeralda Soria and Jim Costa fighting for votes as March primary nears

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Esmeralda Soria did support Jim Costa in his previous congressional run, but this time, she feels ads against her have been done in poor taste.

"You know, for me, I was extremely disappointed in Jim," Soria said. "He used very Trump-like tactics."

Congressman Costa says he's just running an aggressive campaign like he always has.

"They're truthful ads," Costa said. "I'm really very proud of the endorsement ad that she made."

Costa is asking voters for two more years to secure permanent funding for high-speed rail and continue his fight for more water.

He says his struggle puts him in a position to be a forceful advocate for the Valley.

"My seniority on the house ag committee, my seniority on the natural resources committee that handles water, my membership on the foreign relations, I chair the House Atlantic legislators dialogue," Costa said.

But Soria believes the Valley needs someone in the House of Representatives who does more to help reduce poverty levels.

She says she is campaigning for the average person and working families.

"What has worked for Jim to be in office for the last 40 years isn't working for the average person," Soria said. "My generation and the future generations are struggling to figure out how to pay for college."

Soria and Costa have raised the most money, but the congressional primary also includes progressive Democrat Kim Williams of Merced and Republican Kevin Cookingham, the former head of Clovis Adult Education.

The top two finishers in the primary advance to the November run-off, which means that both Costa and Soria could advance even though both are Democrats.

The 16th district includes parts of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnovotingelectionspoliticsjim costa
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News