visalia

Former Visalia DMV worker sentenced for altering driver licenses

Hernandez pleaded no contest to six felony counts of computer access fraud and six counts of falsifying a government record.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former DMV employee received his punishment for altering at least six driver licenses.

The Tulare County District Attorney says Jose Hernandez granted commercial licenses to drivers who did not pass the necessary tests.

Six drivers paid Hernandez anywhere from $400 to $600 for the upgrade to their licenses.

Hernandez pleaded no contest to six felony counts of computer access fraud and six counts of falsifying a government record.

He' was sentenced to four years in suspended state prison and 270 days in the Tulare County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliadmvvisaliatulare county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISALIA
Man threatened with knife during road rage argument in Visalia
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Police searching for suspect who fired shots at Visalia home
Visalia Police arrest mall burglar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends, coworkers mourn loss of couples killed in wrong-way crash
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
Trump suggests red flag laws, but gun rights advocates dislike the original
Son of parents killed in wrong-way crash speaks out
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Show More
Extreme home makeover: More surprises for CAL FIRE captain given new home
New website allows people to own farmland without all the hard work
Target hiring for multiple positions at stores across the Valley
Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News