17-year-old shot multiple times in Exeter, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a 17-year-old boy multiple times in Exeter on Sunday night.Officials say the teen was driving near Visalia Road and Road 176 around 10 p.m. when someone opened fire on him.The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, sheriff's officials said.No suspect description has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.