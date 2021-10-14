Local school districts find creative ways to bring back extracurriculars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local schools are putting extracurricular activities back in the spotlight.From masked theater performances to moving many extracurriculars outdoors, districts are finding creative ways to bring these activities back to the classroom. Action News spoke to several districts about how they're doing this safely and why they're making it a priority.Maise Aguilar is a senior at Fresno High School who serves as ASB President, Student Board representative, peer mentor and is part of the school council. The Fresno Unified students says she couldn't wait for the chance to do these activities again in person"I haven't been able to experience it for almost two years," said Aguilar. "It's something I've enjoyed since elementary school."Now that extracurriculars are up and running, she's doing them all."It's super fun," said Aguilar. "The last time I was on campus was when I was a sophomore. It's a lot different jumping from sophomore year to senior year."Fresno Unified requires masks for any indoor activities. They've also moved several extracurricular activities outdoors in order to meet health safety protocols."We've had parades following all the safety protocols, the student sections are up in number," said FUSD Campus Culture Manager Leslie Lowen. "The students are coming back. They just want to be a part of it."In Clovis Unified's recent performance of the SpongeBob Musical, students wore specially designed masks from start to finish. They say for every activity, it takes thinking outside the box."We've done a lot of things we wouldn't have anticipated needing to do in the past," said Clovis Unified Spokesperson Kelly Avants.