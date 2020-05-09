Hundreds line up for fresh cinnamon rolls, funnel cakes at Merced County fairgrounds

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fair Food Fridays continued at the Merced County fairgrounds this afternoon, where hundreds of cars lined up to get some fresh cinnamon rolls, funnel cakes, and pizza.Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Merced County Fair, CEO Teresa Burrola wanted to bring the taste of the fair to the community.Organizers say it's a situation that helps everyone involved.The Fair Food Fridays is a drive-thru only event with special pricing.Each event will be cash-only to keep lines moving quickly.Fair Food Fridays will continue at the Merced County Fairgrounds through mid-June.