Family forced from house after attic fire

A family of four is staying in temporary housing after an early morning fire forced them out of their home. And it turns out, this was the second fire at the house in less than twelve hours.Fire crews were called to Robinson near West at around midnight. There they found parts of the attic on fire. But the first fire scare of the day happened earlier.At around 3:30 in the afternoon on Monday there was a stove fire at the same home. The family thought they had put it out even removing the stove from the kitchen.Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless said, "Unfortunately, the fire created a spark in the insulation in the attic, and that spark eventually developed into a full-blown attic fire, and so when we showed here at midnight, we had a full-blown attic fire."No one was hurt.The Battalion Chief said when it comes to insulation for your home, fiberglass is safer because it's not flammable.