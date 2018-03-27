FRESNO

Family forced from house after attic fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A family of four is staying in temporary housing after an early morning fire forced them out of their home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family of four is staying in temporary housing after an early morning fire forced them out of their home. And it turns out, this was the second fire at the house in less than twelve hours.

Fire crews were called to Robinson near West at around midnight. There they found parts of the attic on fire. But the first fire scare of the day happened earlier.

At around 3:30 in the afternoon on Monday there was a stove fire at the same home. The family thought they had put it out even removing the stove from the kitchen.

Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless said, "Unfortunately, the fire created a spark in the insulation in the attic, and that spark eventually developed into a full-blown attic fire, and so when we showed here at midnight, we had a full-blown attic fire."

No one was hurt.

The Battalion Chief said when it comes to insulation for your home, fiberglass is safer because it's not flammable.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefresnofireFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News