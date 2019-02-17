Family identifies victims in fatal Highway 99 crash

Family members provided Action News with this photo of four of the victims, including the two children.

Five people were killed in a crash on northbound Highway 99 in Delano Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.Reports of the crash came in just after 5 p.m. Officials reported a vehicle crashed into a tree near Cecil Avenue.Witnesses tell CHP the vehicle had been moving erratically on the highway.CHP now says that three adults and two children were involved in the crash -- exact ages are unclear at this time.Authorities have not confirmed the identities of the victims, but a sibling has identified the adults as Jalson and Arlene Laguta and a friend from their church and the two children as Caleb and Joseph Laguta.The cause of the crash is unknown, and an investigation is underway.