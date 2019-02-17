FATAL CRASH

Family identifies victims in fatal Highway 99 crash

Five killed in Highway 99 crash in Delano

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Five people were killed in a crash on northbound Highway 99 in Delano Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Reports of the crash came in just after 5 p.m. Officials reported a vehicle crashed into a tree near Cecil Avenue.

Witnesses tell CHP the vehicle had been moving erratically on the highway.

CHP now says that three adults and two children were involved in the crash -- exact ages are unclear at this time.

Authorities have not confirmed the identities of the victims, but a sibling has identified the adults as Jalson and Arlene Laguta and a friend from their church and the two children as Caleb and Joseph Laguta.

Family members provided Action News with this photo of four of the victims, including the two children.



The cause of the crash is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
