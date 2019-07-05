2 toddlers, parents burned when fireworks go off during road rage shooting: deputies

HCFMO investigators are on a scene involving a vehicle fire that occurred after a road rage shooting incident. 2 children and 2 adults were burned. Burns occurred when fireworks inside the car went off due to the gun shots. More info when available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4RGxZiTK1M — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 5, 2019

HOUSTON -- Authorities said a family of four, including two children, are in the hospital after a major car fire that was sparked by a road rage shooting in Texas.The incident happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m.Authorities said the father got into some sort of argument with a person who pulled out a gun.The father tried to drive off but the gunman shot at the car, which set off fireworks in the vehicle, causing it to catch fire, deputies said."Family had bought fireworks. It is believed gunfire struck the fireworks causing them to ignite," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.Dramatic video shows flames overtaking the car.The two children, a 1-year-old and 2-years-old, suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition. The condition of their parents is unknown.Investigators said some good Samaritans came to the rescue to help the family to an ER clinic.The shooter took off in a newer model Ford Expedition with possibly a woman and two other people.There is no description of the suspect and that vehicle, but Sheriff Gonzalez said that the shooter appeared to be with the family earlier in the night.