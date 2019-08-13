'Go to the light, to God:' Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5463445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The medical staff, social workers, loved ones and friends lined the hallway in a way to honor the gift that a fifth-grader gave through her sudden and heart-wrenching death.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Valley Children's Hospital, Hanah Salazar had to do something she never imagined, say goodbye to her firstborn."I said you know what, Mommy will be fine. We will all be fine, you go ahead and go to the light, to God," she said.Salazar was with her five kids last Wednesday. She picked up her boys from their after school program in Tulare County and was headed to get the kids ice cream. She took a slightly different route than usual."For some reason, I wanted to take them for ice cream. I was going to surprise them; actually, I didn't tell them," Salazar said.But they never made it to the ice cream shop.Officers say a Bakersfield driver going from 60 to 80 miles an hour didn't stop at a stop sign changing the family's entire life.All of the kids were wearing seat belts. But immediately after the crash, Hanah realized her 10-year-old daughter seated in the third row of her Kia Sedona was silent."I can see my daughter's head flapping, and it's not stable, so I know there's some injury. So they pulled her out and started CPR," Salazar said.It was a scene Hanah can only remember in doses. Much of it is still a foggy memory.She tries to remember Francine in life. The summer has been a fun one for the fifth-grader, filled with late nights watching K-pop videos, and writing down her plans for the school year.Her sudden absence has been crippling for her family, and staff at Cottonwood Creek Elementary School. Teachers returned Monday to the devastating news.Accepting reality has been hard for everyone, although a nurse herself, Francine's mother was initially in complete denial.But as the days went on and doctors did more tests, the family had to accept their outspoken, compassionate and friendly daughter was brain dead."We know that Francine was taken the best care here you could ever imagine. They didn't not do anything. They did everything possible for us," said Francine's stepfather, John Blakely.Francine's siblings and friends from school have spent time at her bedside also talking to her. But everyone is comforted by the life-saving gift that is coming through the tremendous pain.For the first time, an honor walk was held in Francine's honor as she made her way into the operating room to donate her organs.The medical staff, social workers, loved ones and friends lined the hallway in a way to honor the gift that a fifth-grader gave through her sudden and heart-wrenching death."My daughter is a caring, loving selfless person and she would help everybody before herself," Salazar said.Right before Francine went into the operating room, her mother did her hair for the last time. She put it in a braid.Officials with the Donor Network West said five lives will be saved from her organ donation.The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. But, Francine's death does change the charges the driver could face; involuntary manslaughter is a strong possibility.