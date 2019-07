Baby Shark hitting the road for 100-date tour

EMBED >More News Videos Students learn CPR with "Baby Shark." Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2019.

Did you finally get Baby Shark out of your head? Now, it's coming to you, doo-doo-doo!Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the tune, is bringing "Baby Shark" to 100 U.S. and Canadian cities this fall for Baby Shark Live! They say the show will be a new, fully immersive, "one-of-a-kind" musical experience.The group's other hits include "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie" and "Monkey Banana Dance."A full tour schedule will be announced on July 9. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available, and fans can sign up on babysharklive.com to get the scoop about on-sale dates.