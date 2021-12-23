Man convicted of first-degree murder in deadly 2018 shooting at Farmersville gas station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County jury has convicted 64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi of first-degree murder for the shooting that led to the death of his former business associate.Mundi, whose defense attorney argued he was not in a proper state of mind at the time of the shooting, was also found to be sane during the commission of the murder by the jury.Prosecutors say Mundi shot Nizam Rajabali and his son, Jahan Rajabali, during a business meeting at the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in the summer of 2018. Nizam owned the property while Mundi managed the store.Investigators said Mundi pulled the gun on Nizam, but Jahan saw and tried to stop him. Gunfire broke out, Nizam was shot in the stomach and Jahan in his neck and foot.Officials say Mundi also hit Nazim in the head with a hammer several times while he called 911.Nazim died days later. Jahan described the incident in a Tulare County courtroom in 2019.Mundi will be sentenced on February 24, 2022.