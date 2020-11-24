Fashion Fair Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, open early on Black Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=8209940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This year, keeping packages a secret may be challenging as many work and learn from home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You won't be able to get in any early Christmas shopping on Thanksgiving at Fashion Fair Mall.The mall will be closed for the holiday.Store owners have extended their hours to accommodate the busy shopping season while keeping everyone safe.To accommodate shoppers, some retailers are also using systems that eliminate long lines."We will be doing everything we can to make sure that retailers are helping their shoppers," says Brian Malony with Fashion Fair Mall. "One of the things that retailers are doing are utilizing a digital queuing system, kinda like you would get at a restaurant when you go in and check in and give your cell phone number and they reach out to you when your time is available."The pandemic has prompted retailers like Macy's to work harder to keep customers spending. So in addition to extended sales and a longer return period, shoppers will also enjoy other options to buy without browsing in person."Even for those folks who've waited until the last minute to have that best gift idea, they can either buy online, pickup in-store, use our contactless curbside pickup or use same-day delivery to have it sent to their home so that every gift arrives just in time," says Kathy Hilt, Macy's spokesperson.Fresno County remains in the purple tier, meaning indoor shopping malls can only operate at 25% capacity.The mall has also intensified cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the food court will remain closed.Fashion Fair will open on Black Friday at 6 am. Santa will be there, but the photo op experience will be different.Masks will be required for those who take pandemic Santa pics.With the capacity limits inside the mall -- capacity will also be limited in parking lots.Several areas will be blocked off to limit the number of shoppers visiting Fashion Fair.